Maharashtra man arrested for raping minor girl who rejected his marriage proposal

By PTI

PALGHAR: A man has been booked for allegedly raping a minor girl repeatedly and then assaulting her for refusing his marriage proposal, Palghar police in Maharashtra said on Saturday.

The man, identified as Mahendra, was in a relationship with the 17-year-old girl and had raped her several times over the past six months, said a Vasai police official.

"He confronted the girl and her mother recently and got enraged when they rejected his marriage proposal. He beat them up.

"Mahendra was booked for rape and other offences under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He has not been arrested as yet," he added.