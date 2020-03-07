Home Nation

People whose names mentioned in hoardings in Lucknow can be lynched, fears activist

Uttar Pradesh Minister Mohsin Raza alleged that people whose names are put up in hoardings destroyed public properties.

Published: 07th March 2020 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

The Lucknow admin had put up posters with names and photos of those allegedly involved in anti-CAA violence. (Photo| Twitter/ @AdminLKO)

The Lucknow admin had put up posters with names and photos of those allegedly involved in anti-CAA violence. (Photo| Twitter/ @AdminLKO)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: After Lucknow district administration put up hoardings bearing names of the people who allegedly damaged properties during anti-CAA protests on December 19 last year, activist Deepak Kabir has said that the government is creating an atmosphere of fear.

He said that people whose names are mentioned in posters can be lynched anywhere.

"It is shameful. There was no need for that. The government is creating an atmosphere of fear. People whose names are mentioned can be lynched anywhere. The environment after Delhi violence is not safe. Government is putting everyone at risk," Kabir told ANI.

"No allegations were proved. Innocent people were nabbed and beaten up. The court did not find any evidence. Since the government has the power, it cannot defame anyone. If they are lynched in public, who will take the responsibility?" he said.

Kabir's name along with his photo was also mentioned on one of the hoardings put up in the city.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Mohsin Raza alleged that people whose names are put up in hoardings destroyed public properties.

"Photos have been put off those people who tried to create unrest under the garb of the Citizenship Amendment Act. They harmed people of the state and tried to destroy public properties. Now damages will be recovered from them," he said.

Former IPS SR Darapuri termed the administration's action as 'unconstitutional' and said that the government is trying to defame protesters.

He said that he will challenge the action in the court. Darapuri was also held in connection with the protest against the CAA in Lucknow. Later, he was granted bail on Saturday by the Lucknow Sessions court.

The administration has issued recovery notices to these people for damaging public property worth Rs 1.55 crore.

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash had earlier said that in case of failure to pay the recovery amount, the properties of the accused would be confiscated (kurki). The administration has assessed the total damage worth Rs 1,55,62,537. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deepak Kabir UP police CAA Anti citizenship act protests
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp