Wife of martyr who died avenging Pulwama attack to join Indian Army

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The wife of Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhaundiyal who laid down his life in Pulwama has received a call letter from the Indian Army and will be joining the Officer's Training Academy in Chennai soon.

Confirming the development, Nitika Dhaundiyal said, "I have got the letter from the academy and will join soon for the training programme. It is like a dream come true. This will be my tribute to my martyr husband."

Dhaundiyal, who had cleared the written exam and interview of the Services Selection Board, got the call letter earlier this week.

Saroj Dhaundiyal, the mother of the martyr with whom Nitika resides, said, "I am now proud of my daughter as I always will be of my son. He will live in our thoughts and prayers forever."

The officer was martyred last year just ten months after their wedding. As the nation mourned the soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack, he set out to wipe out the conspirators in an anti-terror operation and sacrificed his life along with four other bravehearts.

People close to the families of the Major and her wife said that both the families initially opposed the decision of Nitika to join the Army but her firm decision prevailed.

The nation mourned the demise of the officer along with his widow as she bade a final goodbye to her husband saying 'I love you'.