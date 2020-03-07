Home Nation

Women's Day: Air India to operate over 40 flights with all-women crew

The spokesperson said that more than 40 all-women crew flights would be operated on this day.

Published: 07th March 2020 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 10:38 PM

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai Airport, Air India

An Air India flight takes off at the Mumbai airport (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Air India will operate more than 40 flights with all-women crew to mark the International Women's Day on Sunday, according to an airline spokesperson.

In a release on Saturday, the national carrier said it would operate several all-women crew flights on its international and domestic routes, including the non-stop Delhi to San Francisco flight.

This is to mark International Women's Day. "Women cockpit and cabin crew of Air India are operating both wide and narrow-body aircraft to salute woman power in sync with our socio-cultural ethos," the release said.

The spokesperson said that more than 40 all-women crew flights would be operated on this day. Air India is perhaps the only single airline to operate so many domestic and international flights, operated and supported by women employees, the release said.

Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

