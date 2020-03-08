Home Nation

130 city buses give free rides to women and girls in Patna

According to state Transport Secretary Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal, around 130 city buses are ferrying them free of cost from one place to another in Patna with full security and travelling hospitality.

Published: 08th March 2020 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Patna city buses

Patna city buses (Photo| Special arrangement)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: There is good news for women passengers, who are in Patna today. The state transport department has made 130 city buses free to ride for women and girls today on International Women's Day. These buses will be ferrying them free of cost from one place to another in Patna with full security and travelling hospitality.

According to Transport Secretary Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal, on the occasion of International Women's Day, women can travel in such buses on any route for free. "Today, fare is not being charged from women and  their utilisation of such buses is an effort towards women empowerment," he said adding that "CCTV cameras have been installed in these buses and equipped with GPS". 

"Any passenger can track the location of the bus on their mobile and also know the live location of where the bus is standing, at what time and at what stop,"he said.

He said that one can see the real time of the bus on the State Transport Corporation's "Chalo App". And for those who do not use smart phones, a digital display board is being installed at the bus stop. "In the first phase, action will be taken to install digital display boards at major bus stops on all routes including Gandhi Maidan, Dakbangla Square, Patna Junction, R Block, Income Tax Golambar.  In the second phase, there will be a display board at all the bus stops in the city," he said.

In Patna alone, 130 buses ply on 14 routes of the city.  The same facility for women and girls was given on the day of Rakshabndhan last year by the department for a day under which more than 60,000 women travelled free. He said that more than 55,000 women and girls travel daily by these buses in Patna.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar Transport Corporation BSRTC buses Patna buses Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal International Womens Day Patna women bus rides
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp