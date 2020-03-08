Article 370 and bifurcation now part of class X syllabus in Jammu and Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government has introduced a chapter on the scrapping of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile State into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in the political science syllabus of Class X. The chapter “The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019” on page no 113 gives details of the resolutions passed in both Houses of Parliament on Article 370 on August 5 last year.

Without mentioning the lockdown, including the communication blockade enforced in J&K, the chapter stated: “On the basis of a resolution passed in both Houses of Parliament, the President issued an order on 6th of August declaring that all clauses of Article 370 except clause (1) to be inoperative thus effectively ending special rights and privileges upon the J&K permanent residents, to the exclusion of other citizens of India, more specifically with regard to the acquisition of immovable property and appointments to services.” “On the same day, the Parliament of India passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act of 2019.

President of India assented it for implementation on 9th August 2019. It contains the provisions for reconstitution of the state of J&K into two Union Territories, one to be designated as J&K and the other as Ladakh,” the chapter further said, adding that the Act came into effect from October 31, 2019. It pointed out that by virtue of the Reorganisation Act, “Parliament of India placed J&K State under the direct supervision of the Central government.” The newly-introduced chapter is silent on the arrests, including the detention of three former chief ministers.