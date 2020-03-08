Home Nation

Child climate activist Licypriya Kangujam turns down #SheInspiresUs honour

On Friday, the government took to Twitter to share the story of the eight-year-old as an inspiration.

Published: 08th March 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Licypriya Kangujam, Climate change activist, speaking on the topic 'My war against climate change' at the ThinkEdu conclave 2020 hosted by The New Indian Express. (Photo | EPS / P Jawahar)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Eight-year-old climate change activist Licypriya Kangujam has turned down Prime Minister Narendra Modi's honour of joining the #SheInspiresUs campaign ahead of International Women's Day on Sunday.

On Friday, the government took to Twitter to share the story of the eight-year-old as an inspiration.

"@mygovindia @LicypriyaK is a child environmental activist from Manipur. In 2019, she was awarded a Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Children Award, a World Children Peace Prize, and an India Peace Prize. Isn't she inspiring? Do you know someone like her? Tell us, using #SheInspiresUs".

Responding to the government's tweet, Kangujam said: "Dear Narendra Modi ji, Please don't celebrate me if you are not going to listen to my voice. Thank you for selecting me amongst the inspiring women of the country under your initiative #SheInspiresUs. After thinking many times, I decided to turn down this honour. Jai Hind!"

ALSO READ | I call our leaders to take action: Licypriya Kangujam, 8-year-old climate change activist from Manipur

Kangujam is also known as Indian 'Greta', after being compared to award-winning Swedish teenage environment activist Greta Thunberg, for her passion towards the fight against climate change.

The #SheInspiresUs is a social media campaign dedicated to women "whose life and work will help ignite motivation in millions".

On March 3, Modi had tweeted, "This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life and work inspire us.

This will help them ignite motivation in millions.

Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Licypriya Kangujam PM Modi Women's Day SheInspiresUs
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp