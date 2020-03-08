Child climate activist Licypriya Kangujam turns down #SheInspiresUs honour

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Eight-year-old climate change activist Licypriya Kangujam has turned down Prime Minister Narendra Modi's honour of joining the #SheInspiresUs campaign ahead of International Women's Day on Sunday.

On Friday, the government took to Twitter to share the story of the eight-year-old as an inspiration.

"@mygovindia @LicypriyaK is a child environmental activist from Manipur. In 2019, she was awarded a Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Children Award, a World Children Peace Prize, and an India Peace Prize. Isn't she inspiring? Do you know someone like her? Tell us, using #SheInspiresUs".

Responding to the government's tweet, Kangujam said: "Dear Narendra Modi ji, Please don't celebrate me if you are not going to listen to my voice. Thank you for selecting me amongst the inspiring women of the country under your initiative #SheInspiresUs. After thinking many times, I decided to turn down this honour. Jai Hind!"

Kangujam is also known as Indian 'Greta', after being compared to award-winning Swedish teenage environment activist Greta Thunberg, for her passion towards the fight against climate change.

The #SheInspiresUs is a social media campaign dedicated to women "whose life and work will help ignite motivation in millions".

On March 3, Modi had tweeted, "This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life and work inspire us.

This will help them ignite motivation in millions.

Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs".