Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 15 in hospital quarantine, no confirmed cases yet

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said it was being discussed whether the Indian Premier League, (IPL), which starts in Mumbai from March 29, should be postponed.

By PTI

MUMBAI: As many as 245 people were admitted to isolation wards in hospitals in Maharashtra since January for possible exposure to the coronavirus and 229 of them tested negative for the infection, the state health department said on Saturday.

While no confirmed cases of coronavirus infection have come to light in the state so far, health minister Rajesh Tope said it was being discussed whether the Indian Premier League, (IPL), which starts in Mumbai from March 29, should be postponed.

"There is always a danger of spread (of contagious diseases) when people gather in large numbers. Such events can always be organised later. So the discussion is on whether to postpone the IPL," Tope told reporters in Nagpur.

At present, 15 persons have been kept under observation at hospitals in the state -- 12 in Mumbai and three in Pune.

The laboratory reports of 16 persons were expected to be received by Saturday night, an official statement said.

As many as 96,493 passengers from 793 flight have been screened at Mumbai and Pune international airports.

Screening has also been started at Nagpur airport.

A total of 532 persons have returned to the state from coronavirus-hit regions since January 18, the statement added.

A report from Akola said that a 24-year-old woman who returned from Germany two days ago was admitted to the isolation ward of the local government hospital.

The state health department's report, however, did not mention anybody being admitted to the isolation ward in Akola.

Dean of the Government Medical College at Akola Dr Shivhari Ghorpade said the woman came to the hospital on Saturday morning complaining of coughing, and in view of her travel history she was put in quarantine.

Her swab sample reports were expected in two days, he said.

