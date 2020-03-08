Estranged BJP leader Eknath Khadse to be sent to Rajya Sabha

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Estranged BJP leader Eknath Khadse will be rehabilitated by nominating him to the Rajya Sabha. Khadse was forced to step down for his alleged role in the MIDC land scam in Pune in 2016. Khadse was also denied an Assembly ticket in 2019. Instead, his daughter Rohini was nominated, who lost to and independent candidate by 1,700 votes.

In Maharashtra, there are seven seats for Rajya Sabha. Out of seven, the BJP will nominate for three seats, NCP will nominate for two while the Congress and the NCP will nominate each one seat for Rajya Sabha.

Khadse confirmed that his name has been chosen by the BJP. However, the final decision will be taken by the centre parliamentary committee.