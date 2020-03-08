Feed the needy, Chennai's Sneha Mohandoss tweets on PM Narendra Modi's Twitter handle

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Chennai-based social worker Sneha Mohandoss, among the seven women achievers to handle Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account on International Women's Day on Sunday, urged people to feed at least one needy person.

In a tweet, Mohandoss said: "I feel empowered when I do what I'm passionate about! I wish to inspire my fellow citizens, especially women, to come forward and join hands with me. I urge everyone to feed at least one needy person and contribute to a hunger-free planet."

Mohandoss, a 23-year-old visual communication student currently working in an events management organisation, is running Food Bank India initiative to connect people who want to help the homeless with home-cooked, nutritious food in Chennai.

"I work with volunteers, many of whom are outside India, to work towards eradicating hunger. We have over 20 chapters and have impacted several people with our work. We also initiated activities like mass cooking, cooking marathons, and breastfeeding awareness drives," Mohandoss tweeted from the Prime Minister's account.

ALSO READ: Bomb-blast survivor Malvika Iyer tweets message of courage on Narendra Modi's Twitter handle

"You heard of food for thought. Now, it is time for action and a better future for our poor. Hello, I am @snehamohandoss. Inspired by my mother, who instilled the habit of feeding the homeless, I started this initiative called Foodbank India."

She tweeted a video mentioning the work she has done through her organisation. Mohandoss said she started the Food Bank in 2015 before the Chennai floods and the basic motto was to fight against hunger and to create a hunger-free nation.

Mohandoss shared her achievements on Twitter soon after the Prime Minister logged out of his social media account as promised by him last week, announcing that it would be used by seven women achievers on the International Women's Day.