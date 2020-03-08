Home Nation

Feed the needy, Chennai's Sneha Mohandoss tweets on PM Narendra Modi's Twitter handle

Sneha Mohandoss is running Food Bank India initiative to connect people who want to help the homeless with home-cooked, nutritious food in Chennai.

Published: 08th March 2020 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai-based social worker Sneha Mohandoss

Chennai-based social worker Sneha Mohandoss (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Chennai-based social worker Sneha Mohandoss, among the seven women achievers to handle Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account on International Women's Day on Sunday, urged people to feed at least one needy person.

In a tweet, Mohandoss said: "I feel empowered when I do what I'm passionate about! I wish to inspire my fellow citizens, especially women, to come forward and join hands with me. I urge everyone to feed at least one needy person and contribute to a hunger-free planet."

Mohandoss, a 23-year-old visual communication student currently working in an events management organisation, is running Food Bank India initiative to connect people who want to help the homeless with home-cooked, nutritious food in Chennai.

"I work with volunteers, many of whom are outside India, to work towards eradicating hunger. We have over 20 chapters and have impacted several people with our work. We also initiated activities like mass cooking, cooking marathons, and breastfeeding awareness drives," Mohandoss tweeted from the Prime Minister's account.

ALSO READ: Bomb-blast survivor Malvika Iyer tweets message of courage on Narendra Modi's Twitter handle

"You heard of food for thought. Now, it is time for action and a better future for our poor. Hello, I am @snehamohandoss. Inspired by my mother, who instilled the habit of feeding the homeless, I started this initiative called Foodbank India."

She tweeted a video mentioning the work she has done through her organisation. Mohandoss said she started the Food Bank in 2015 before the Chennai floods and the basic motto was to fight against hunger and to create a hunger-free nation.

Mohandoss shared her achievements on Twitter soon after the Prime Minister logged out of his social media account as promised by him last week, announcing that it would be used by seven women achievers on the International Women's Day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Narendra Modi Twitter Sneha Mohandoss
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp