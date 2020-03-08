Home Nation

Maoists in Chhattisgarh approach International Women's Day through prism of exploitation

The Maoists asked the women not to work in television serials, films, media advertisements and internet segment and stated that these medium project the fairer sex in an obscene manner.

Published: 08th March 2020 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The outlawed CPI (Maoist) used the occasion of International Women’s Day to target the state machinery through “unfounded” allegations of exploitation of tribal women in the conflict zone of Bastar.

Issuing a statement this year, the rebels had gone beyond just opposing the recruitment of women in the police and paramilitary forces in south Chhattisgarh.

Opposing the livelihood opportunities run by the administration in Bastar, they alleged the tribal women being trained in various vocational courses are being exploited, even sexually. The Maoists asked the women not to work in television serials, films, media advertisements and internet segment and stated that these medium project the fairer sex in an obscene manner. They exhorted the women to stand against sexual and domestic violence.

However, the Bastar police affirmed the Maoists are fast losing the ground and using the occasion to project themselves in media.

“What the Maoists advocate in the guise of women’s rights are actually the worst exploitation of basic rights of women who they engage in their organisation. Now they are discouraging the women not to explore various scopes of livelihood, not to work in TV, films and not to join the police or other government sectors. Who gave them the authority to dictate terms and project their ill-considered thoughts on women’s rights. The women in Bastar are capable and wise enough to chose their own successful path”, said Abhishek Pallava, Dantewada superintendent of police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maoists International Women's Day
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)
Buses, metros, hospitals to be disinfected daily: Delhi CM
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp