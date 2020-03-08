Reaffirm pledge to ensure safety of women: President Ram Nath Kovind

By IANS

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday asked citizens across the country to reaffirm pledge to ensure the safety and respect for women so that they can move forward unhindered according to their wish.

"Let us reaffirm our pledge to ensure safety and respect for women, so that they can move forward unhindered according to their wish in the direction of fulfilling their hopes and aspirations," the President tweeted on the occasion of International Women's Day which is celebrated on March 8 every year.

The President extended his greetings and best wishes to women in India as well as across the planet and said: "On International Women's Day, greetings and best wishes to women in India and across our planet. This day is an occasion to celebrate the untiring efforts and crucial role of women in building a better society, nation and world."