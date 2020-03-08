Home Nation

Saudi-returned coronavirus suspect dies in Bengal hospital

Coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only(File Photo | AP)

By IANS

KOLKATA: A suspected coronavirus patient, who returned from Saudi Arabia, died in a state-run Medical College in Murshidabad district on Sunday, an official said.

The youth fell sick while returning home by train on Saturday after flying to the NSCBI Airport here earlier in the day from Saudi Arabia, where he works as a cleaner.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON COVID-19 HERE

On Sunday, his family members took him to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in Baahrampur where the doctors admitted him after a preliminary check-up.

His throat swab sample was collected, and he was kept at an isolation ward.

