Home Nation

Shocked that Malayalam channels ban step taken 'without' I&B minister's knowledge: NBA

NBA president Rajat Sharma said it condemned the decision of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to impose the 48-hour ban on Asianet News and Media One News.

Published: 08th March 2020 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The News Broadcasters Association has said it was "shocked" that the decision to ban two Malayalam news channels was taken "without the knowledge" of Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, and demanded an inquiry into how this happened.

In a statement, NBA president Rajat Sharma said it condemned the decision of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to impose the 48-hour ban on Asianet News and Media One News, two news channels based in Kerala.

Sharma said the NBA appreciated the concern shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this matter and the subsequent withdrawal of the ban imposed on the two news channels.

He stated the NBA was "shocked to learn that a decision like this was taken without the knowledge of the Minister for Information & Broadcasting".

"NBA demands that the Minister should institute an inquiry as to how the order prohibiting the news channels from broadcasting was issued without his approval," the statement issued late on Saturday said.

"NBA would like the inquiry report to be shared with it."

The NBA is of the view that all complaints relating to broadcast of news should be referred to the News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) -- the self-regulatory body headed by former Supreme Court Judge (retd) A K Sikri -- in order to avoid recurrence of similar incidents in future, it said.

The Centre had on Saturday revoked a 48-hour ban on the two leading Malayalam news channels, hours after imposing the punitive measure on separate charges of "siding with one community" while covering last month's communal violence in northeast Delhi, and being critical of the police and RSS.

Javadekar had said on Saturday that Modi had expressed concern over the entire issue, adding that the government supported press freedom.

Without going into specifics, the minister had said he would look into the matter and take "essential steps" if any wrongdoing is found.

"But let me also tell you that everybody should accept that there has to be responsible freedom," he had said.

The channels were suspended for 48 hours beginning 7.30 pm on Friday over their coverage of the violence.

The official orders said the channels covered events of February 25 in a manner that "highlighted the attack on places of worship and siding towards a particular community".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
News Broadcasters Association Prakash Javadekar Rajat Sharma Asianet News Media One News
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp