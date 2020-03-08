Home Nation

Strategic Bodli camp in conflict Bastar zone enthuses tribals craving for peace, development

The Bastar police tactically executed its plan on setting up Bodli camp for forces at the epicentre of Maoist stronghold cited as junction touching five districts in the conflict zone of Bastar.

Published: 08th March 2020 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Villagers welcoming the officials at Bodli in Bastar. (Photo | EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: It was like a prayer accepted for tribals living in the conflict zone of south Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, where the peace for the locals virtually eluded for over three decades.

The Bastar police tactically executed its plan on setting up Bodli camp for forces at the epicentre of Maoist stronghold cited as junction touching five districts in the conflict zone of Bastar.

The delight among the tribal population settled along the Palli-Barsur Axis, about 360 km south of Raipur, was much apparent as they extended a warm welcome to senior police and other officials who reached the Bodli camp in Jagdalpur (Bastar) district to review the ground situation. Showing gratitude to officials, the tribal inhabitants evidently rejoiced with optimism for future peace and development.

“It was indeed a challenging decision to set up a police camp at the place which happened to be a rarest case of convergence of boundaries of five Maoist-affected districts in Bastar. The region crisscrossed over 40 villages of Jagdalpur (Bastar district), Dantewada, Bijapur, Narayanpur and Kondagaon. For the villagers, the elusive peace now seen more as a reality”, said Sunderraj P, inspector general of police (Bastar zone).

The persistent Maoist violence even turned a vibrant state highway into a deserted damaged route depriving thousands of villagers along this axis the much-needed connectivity with the development blocks and the district headquarters.

“Some 30-40 years ago this route was alive with movement of vehicles, two-wheelers and the bullock-carts ferrying local forest produce. The villagers and traders were happy but slowly the state highway faded away with the naxalites registering their strong presence”, said Pojja Mandavi, a senior tribal leader and former village headman.

The persisting plight and adverse situation faced by tribals were overcome as Bastar police took cognisance of their issues and decided to re-establish the Palli-Barsus axis through six security camps along the 54 km route.

“Bodli camp being the epicentre of this axis, would hopefully be a game-changer for various tribal communities in this region. It would be a role model for Vishwas-Vikas-Suraksha strategy to counter the Maoists in the state”, the Bastar IG affirmed.

As a humanitarian gesture, the visiting officials inaugurated a ration shop, organised a health camp for the needy villagers, launched Anganwadi centre, and students' hostel for the Bodli village.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bodli camp Bastar zone
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)
Buses, metros, hospitals to be disinfected daily: Delhi CM
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp