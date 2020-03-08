Strategic Bodli camp in conflict Bastar zone enthuses tribals craving for peace, development

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: It was like a prayer accepted for tribals living in the conflict zone of south Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, where the peace for the locals virtually eluded for over three decades.

The Bastar police tactically executed its plan on setting up Bodli camp for forces at the epicentre of Maoist stronghold cited as junction touching five districts in the conflict zone of Bastar.

The delight among the tribal population settled along the Palli-Barsur Axis, about 360 km south of Raipur, was much apparent as they extended a warm welcome to senior police and other officials who reached the Bodli camp in Jagdalpur (Bastar) district to review the ground situation. Showing gratitude to officials, the tribal inhabitants evidently rejoiced with optimism for future peace and development.

“It was indeed a challenging decision to set up a police camp at the place which happened to be a rarest case of convergence of boundaries of five Maoist-affected districts in Bastar. The region crisscrossed over 40 villages of Jagdalpur (Bastar district), Dantewada, Bijapur, Narayanpur and Kondagaon. For the villagers, the elusive peace now seen more as a reality”, said Sunderraj P, inspector general of police (Bastar zone).

The persistent Maoist violence even turned a vibrant state highway into a deserted damaged route depriving thousands of villagers along this axis the much-needed connectivity with the development blocks and the district headquarters.

“Some 30-40 years ago this route was alive with movement of vehicles, two-wheelers and the bullock-carts ferrying local forest produce. The villagers and traders were happy but slowly the state highway faded away with the naxalites registering their strong presence”, said Pojja Mandavi, a senior tribal leader and former village headman.

The persisting plight and adverse situation faced by tribals were overcome as Bastar police took cognisance of their issues and decided to re-establish the Palli-Barsus axis through six security camps along the 54 km route.

“Bodli camp being the epicentre of this axis, would hopefully be a game-changer for various tribal communities in this region. It would be a role model for Vishwas-Vikas-Suraksha strategy to counter the Maoists in the state”, the Bastar IG affirmed.

As a humanitarian gesture, the visiting officials inaugurated a ration shop, organised a health camp for the needy villagers, launched Anganwadi centre, and students' hostel for the Bodli village.