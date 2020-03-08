Tiger walks 2,000 km in search of mate, netizens impressed

Home Nation

A picture of the tiger along with a map tracking its movement went viral on social media with Twitterati super impressed.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amid all the corona fear and stories of bloodshed and politics there appeared a hero who burnt bright and impressed netizens this week -- it was a tiger who travelled 2,000 km seeking his sweetheart.

"He walked for 2,000 km through canals, fields, forests, roads & no conflict recorded. Resting in the daytime & walking at night all for finding a suitable partner. Was being continuously monitored," IFS officer Parveen Kaswan posted the heart-warming photo.

He captioned it: "This #Tiger from India after walking into records has settled to Dnyanganga forest." The sanctuary is situated in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra and is part of the Melghat Tiger Reserve.

As the post went viral, Twitterati have flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, "What a lucky tigress it would be...He walked 2000 kms & settled for nothing less meanwhile. These humans exaggerate their struggle in love."

Another wrote, "Wow, 2000 km and no conflict, this tiger is a real hero, finding food on the way, keeping away from poachers, all the struggle worth if he finds his partner."

"Awww poor Tiger... did he get a suitable partner in the end?" asked one user.

"This is voyeurism. We are stalking. Animals too have a right to privacy. I wonder if the tigress he met on the way refused to mate in the fear of being watched. Haha" a user remarked.

