Home Nation

Trinamool Congress nominates 4 candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

Mamata Banerjee tweeted that as a part of her "constant endeavour" towards women's empowerment, she was proud that half of the nominees were women.

Published: 08th March 2020 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress on Sunday announced its candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls. Bengal’s ruling party decided to send four fresh faces in the upper house of Parliament.

"I am glad to announce that @AITCofficial will be nominating Arpita Ghosh, Mausam Noor, Dinesh Trivedi & Subrata Bakshi to the Rajya Sabha. As a part of my constant endeavour towards women empowerment, I am proud that half of our nominees are women," tweeted Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Three of the nominated MPs, Ghosh, Noor and Trivedi, fell victim to BJP’s aggressive onslaught in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and failed to win the elections. There was a buzz in the political circuit in Bengal and Manish Gupta would be re-nominated but the Trinamool high-command preferred to select four fresh faces.

Noor, niece of former railway minister ABA Gani Khan Chowdhury, defected to Trinamool from Congress before the Lok Sabha polls and contested from Malda (North) constituency.

Ghosh, a playwright turned politician, was elected from Balurghat constituency in 2014 but failed to secure the electoral win in 2019.

Trivedi’s defeat in Barrackpore constituency caused a jolt to Bengal’s ruling party as former Trinamool MLA Arjun Singh, who defected to BJP, secured the seat.

Bakshi, the all India general secretary of the party, was first elected to parliament from Kolkata (south) constituency in 2011 after Mamata resigned to become a member of West Bengal legislative Assembly. He was re-elected in 2019 and the party replaced him with Mala Roy in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha polls
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp