Uttar Pradesh teen stops child marriage in family

By IANS

MEERUT: A 13-year-old girl will be felicitated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for stopping a child marriage in her own family.

The girl is Vanshika Gautam, a Class 8 student of Kasturba Gandhi Avasiya Vidyalaya in Kharkhauda area.

According to Vanshika: "Nearly a year ago, I had intervened when my paternal aunt was preparing to marry my 16-year-old cousin. It was only after I convinced her and my entire family that they cannot get her married before the age of 18, that they agreed to let her continue her education."

Gautam is a member of Meena Manch -- girls' activity group that aims at improving school enrolment and spreading awareness on various issues.

The award is given by the Uttar Pradesh government to girl students who work to promote education and are involved in other awareness activities.