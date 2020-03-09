Home Nation

Congress fact-finding committee submits report on Delhi violence to Sonia Gandhi

Published: 09th March 2020 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A fact-finding committee of the Congress on Monday submitted a report on the Delhi violence to party president Sonia Gandhi in which it pointed out the alleged failure of the central and Delhi governments in instilling confidence among the people, sources said.

The report also pointed to the "inaction" on part of both the governments to address to the grievances of those who suffered during the Delhi riots, they said.

The report, the sources said, noted that inflammatory speeches made by some BJP leaders in the presence of police officers led to the clashes.

They also pointed to the utter failure of Delhi police in controlling the riots.

The team visited riot-affected areas in North East Delhi and met with the victims and their families, both in hospitals as well as in their residences.

They also met the families of the Delhi Police head constable and an IB officer who were killed in the clashes, the sources said.

Gandhi had formed a team to look into violence in northeast Delhi.

The committee included Mukul Wasnik, Tariq Anwar, Sushmita Dev, Shaktisinh Gohil and Kumari Selja.

The Delhi government has maintained that 53 people were killed and over 200 injured in the communal violence that broke out in northeast areas of the city last month.

The areas worst affected in the violence included Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.

