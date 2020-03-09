Home Nation

Detailed guidelines sent to states, prepared to deal with coronavirus, says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Vardhan stressed on coordinated action between all concerned departments and agencies for activities such as contact tracing, community surveillance etc.

Published: 09th March 2020 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said the government is prepared to deal with novel coronavirus and his ministry is sending directives, including guidelines, to states in all the languages on ways to contain it.

"We are sending detailed guidelines to all states on ways to contain coronavirus. Have asked states to strengthen laboratories and manpower to effectively deal with coronavirus and form early rapid action teams," Vardhan told reporters adding, that the government is prepared to deal with the infection.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus unleashes mayhem in BSE, NSE; even oil price crash fails to stop massive sell-off

The health minister chaired a review and coordination meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, mayors of the Municipal Corporations of Delhi and senior officials of various departments.

Vardhan stressed on coordinated action between all concerned departments and agencies for activities such as contact tracing, community surveillance, hospital management, identification of isolation wards, ensuring adequate personal protection equipment and masks and risk communication for mass awareness.

Harsh Vardhan coronavirus coronavirus in India Arvind Kejriwal
