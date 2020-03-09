Home Nation

EC working group proposes cap on expenditure of political parties for electioneering

Published: 09th March 2020 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission

Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There should be a ceiling on expenditure made by political parties during polls, similar to the provision for individual candidates, according to a recommendation by a working group set up by the Election Commission.

Last year, the poll panel had set up various working groups to study different aspects of electoral management.

"At present, there is no cap on the expenditure to be incurred for an election by the political parties. There is felt the need for having such cap for level playing field," read the recommendation.

In 2015, the EC had recommended to the Law Ministry to cap maximum expenditure of political parties to "a multiple of half of the maximum prescribed limit for individual candidates with the number of candidates fielded".

The government is yet to take a call on the proposal.

An all-party meeting in August 2015 had recommended that there should be a ceiling on party expenditure.

The election watchdog has been pushing for greater transparency in the election-related expenditure by parties and candidates.

At present, there is a ceiling on campaigning funds for individual candidates in the electoral fray but no cap on the money political parties can spend for electioneering.

The ceiling varies from state to state depending on its population and number of assembly or Lok Sabha seats.

