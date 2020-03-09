Home Nation

Jaishankar arrives on surprise visit to Kashmir, meets kin of people stranded in Iran

The relatives of those stranded, who include students from the Union Territory and pilgrims in Qom, demanded that the Centre airlift them from Iran immediately, the officials said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived on a surprise visit to Kashmir on Monday and met the relatives of those people, including students, who are stranded in Iran, officials said.

They said the Union minister reached the valley on Monday morning on a surprise visit.

Jaishankar met the relatives at Kashmir International Convention Complex situated on the banks of Dal Lake here, they said.

The Union minister had on Sunday said efforts were underway for the return of Indians from Iran.

"Efforts underway for return of Indian pilgrims in Qom #Iran. The screening process has started & followed up arrangements are being discussed with Iranian authorities. This is a top priority & Embassy team @india_in_iran  is fully engaged on this," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

"Our Emb @India_in_Iran continues to maintain close contact with Indian fishermen in #Iran. No case of #COVID19 reported among them. Ensuring that they have adequate supplies. Will continue to monitor their welfare," he said in another tweet.

The officials said the minister will visit the Passport Office, Srinagar located in Boulevard area of the city and the Passport Seva Kendra in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

