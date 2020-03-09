Home Nation

London-based woman declares herself 'CM candidate' for Bihar Assembly polls

Priya, who belongs to Darbhanga but lives in London, announced the same in full-page advertisements which appeared in several Hindi and English newspapers in Bihar on Sunday.

Published: 09th March 2020 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

By ANI

PATNA: Pushpam Priya Choudhary, the daughter of former Janata Dal United MLC Vinod Chaudhary has declared herself as the "Chief Ministerial candidate" for the Assembly elections in Bihar.

The advertisement mentioned her as president, Plurals, and the CM Candidate, Bihar.

Currently, Bihar is ruled by BJP-JDU-LJP coalition headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

