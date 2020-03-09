Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders meet at Kamal Nath's residence amid crisis

By IANS

BHOPAL: Amid the political drama in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath called the state Congress leaders including former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha to his residence on Monday evening for a meeting.

Nath cut short his Delhi visit and returned to Bhopal as MLAs and Ministers supporting Jyotiraditya Scindia landed in Bengaluru with their mobile phones switched off.

Nath left for Delhi on Sunday night and was due to return to Bhopal on March 12. He met party interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Monday and discussed the situation in Madhya Pradesh.

There is speculation in the state that attempts are being made to destabilise the Kamal Nath government. Ten MLAs supporting the government also went missing; however, eight of them have returned.