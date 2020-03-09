Home Nation

Mamata government crossing limits on deciding resignations of vice-chancellors: Bengal Governor

Being the chancellor of the state universities, the responsibility of deciding the resignations of VCs should be left to the governor, Dhankhar told reporters here on the sidelines of a programme.

Published: 09th March 2020 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 12:08 PM

Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday that the state and Raj Bhavan must not get into each other’s territory on issues such as deciding resignations of vice-chancellors.

“The state government has declared it will not accept the resignation (of the RBU VC). This is not done. The state cannot take such a decision. This is crossing the limits of one’s domain. We must not get into each other’s territory,” he said.

“What has to be done by the chancellor, leave it to him,” Dhankhar said, adding that he has not seen the resignation of the Rabindra Bharati University vice-chancellor.

Asked about Dhankhar’s comments, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the governor had rightfully said so.

“The VC (RBU) should remember he is not employed by Partha Chatterjee. In West Bengal it has become the trend of VCs to go by the words of the Education minister, even accompanying him to (anti-CAA) dharna (sit-in) manch,” Ghosh said.

Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the RBU VC had clearly explained the circumstances behind his decision (to first quit and then withdraw the decision) before the media.

“I should not make further comment into it,” Bhattacharya said.

TAGS
Jagdeep Dhankhar Partha Chatterjee Chandrima Bhattacharya Rabindra Bharati University
