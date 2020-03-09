Raj Thackeray forms shadow cabinet to find loopholes in MVA government policies

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray announced the shadow cabinet on Sunday that will find the loopholes in the government policies and play as a constructive Opposition role.

MNS has completed the 14 years on Sunday, November 9, 2020. On the occasion of the anniversary, Raj Thackeray said that people had a lot of expectation from the MNS, but when it comes to voting they do not vote for MNS.

Interestingly, Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray is likely to get the responsibility of tourism and environment department in shadow cabinet while in Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Amit Thackeray’s cousin brother Aaditya Thackeray is the ministers of these both departments.

“The election is part of politics. We have decided to work more hard for the development of the people. To be more responsible Opposition leader, I have decided to form the shadow cabinet that will find out loopholes in government decisions and policies. If the government is doing good work, then it is our duty to praise the government as well,” Thackeray told his party workers in Navi Mumbai.

Thackeray said that in Delhi elections, the national party Congress did not get a single seat. “MNS fought the recent State Assembly elections and won the one seat. The ups and downs are part of politics. It will not dampen our morale and spirit of party workers. We will accept the defeat and will contest the next elections with more planning and determinations. I am very happy and fortunate that my workers never left me alone during the crisis. They stood with the party and its decisions. They really worked hard to expand the party base in last 14 years,” he said.

Thackeray also told his party workers that those who want to become part of the shadow cabinet can show their work and become a part.