SC directs police to provide protection to inter-faith couple from Rajasthan

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police to not take any coercive action against the inter-faith couple from Rajasthan and give adequate protection to them if it is required.

A vacation bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Surya Kant said no coercive action shall be taken against the married couple. The couple from Jaipur moved Supreme Court today seeking protection. The couple got married on February 28 this year at an Arya Samaj Mandir, Delhi and got the marriage registered on March 2, 2020.

Both belong to different communities and had sought protection from the court fearing violence from the woman's family, who had allegedly made threats against the couple. Earlier, the woman had also submitted a complaint to the Jaipur Police regarding the issue.