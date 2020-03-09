Two militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, the Army said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of the south Kashmir district on Monday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, an Army official said.

He said the operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party, which retaliated.

The official said two militants were killed in the gunfight.

He said weapons and war-like stores have been recovered from the site of the encounter and added that the operation is in progress.