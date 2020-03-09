Two militants killed in encounter in Shopian district

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of the south Kashmir district on Monday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party which retaliated.

The official said two terrorists were killed in the gunfight.