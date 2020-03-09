Two militants killed in encounter in Shopian district
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of the south Kashmir district on Monday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there.
Published: 09th March 2020 01:42 PM | Last Updated: 09th March 2020 01:42 PM | A+A A-
SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of the south Kashmir district on Monday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party which retaliated.
The official said two terrorists were killed in the gunfight.