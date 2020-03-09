Uttarakhand govt likely to order closure of schools over coronavirus fears

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Following Delhi government's decision of closure of primary schools, Uttarakhand government might also order shutting down schools in the state as a precautionary move due to coronavirus scare.

The state health department has already 'advised' for the closure of schools. However, senior state government officials said that the situation is 'under control'.

"Necessary steps are being taken to tackle the Coronavirus infection. If need arises or situation demands we will do everything to save lives," said Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and spokesperson for the government.

The government has already issued alert and Indian Army along with paramilitary forces have been roped in along with ongoing monitoring of suspected patients.

Biometric attendance has already been suspended in all state government departments and schools to check the infection from spreading.

Till date, not a single person has been tested positive for the infection.

However, proximity with China and people travelling various parts of the hill state due to business reasons has forced the government to suspend trade with the country.

More than 14000 people have already been scanned/tested for the viral infection on border posts at border districts of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand state health department has created more than 2000 isolation wards across the state to deal with the outbreak.

In last two weeks, more than 500 people have arrived from different countries in Uttarakhand including Indians and foreign tourists while over 300 were constantly monitored for three weeks to ensure that they are free of any infection.



