Home Nation

Will ensure land, job, assets are protected for locals: Jammu and Kashmir Governor

Appealing to Gujarati entrepreneurs to invest in J&K, Murmu said the kind of apprehension about the region that existed earlier is no longer here.

Published: 09th March 2020 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor GC Murmu

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor GC Murmu (File Photo| ANI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Jammu and Kashmir administration will ensure that jobs, lands and assets are protected for the people of the Union Territory as it invites investments after abrogation of the special status, its Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu said here on Monday.

The LG was addressing businessmen at a roadshow organised for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Global Investors' Summit.

"Let me tell you, a lot of apprehension is there, and local people also have apprehension that if we open up Jammu and Kashmir, there will be a host of people coming from outside, and what about us? "At this forum, I would like to say that although we have opened up everything, we will see to it that job, land and assets are protected for the (local) people, as it happens in Gujarat," Murmu said.

Murmu said J-K youths are proactive and competent, and there was no lack of skilled manpower, and industry setting up units there will create ample opportunities for them.

He said the J-K government is working to remove barriers and facilitate a single-window system in order to attract investment and claimed that Jammu and Kashmir were witnessing a "paradigm shift" after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 (A).

The Central government on August 5, 2019 revoked Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and announced bifurcation of the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

"We have implemented three-tier Panchayati Raj system. We are empowering urban local bodies. We are implementing other things, and also decentralising. Everything will be in place. We will be facilitating single window system and are also replicating Indextb kind of thing. So you will see more ease of doing business," he said.

Indextb is an investment promotion organisation of Gujarat government to facilitate industrial development.

Appealing to Gujarati entrepreneurs to invest in Jammu and Kashmir, Murmu said the kind of apprehension about the region that existed earlier is no longer here.

"Apprehensions like militancy and other things are limited to certain pockets. That too has become negligible. What was happening in earlier years is gone. There is a complete peaceful atmosphere there," he said.

Murmu said while there were no restrictions now on outsiders purchasing land in J-K, the government is investing in urban infrastructure and connectivity and has earmarked a huge land bank to set up industries.

He said while the region has ample hydropower supply, skilled manpower, and connectivity, his government has come out "with a very competitive policy," drafting sectoral policy to facilitate investment.

"We are restructuring departments, streamlining each and everything to provide ease of doing business. We are facilitating everything," he said.

The J-K administration held its sixth and last roadshow in Ahmedabad for the upcoming investors' summit to be held in May.

It seeks to attract investments, especially in the areas of textiles, food processing and manufacturing from Gujarat.

Five roadshows were earlier held in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai, with MoUs promising investments of Rs 10,000 crore signed, an official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Global Investors' Summit GC Murmu
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp