Home Nation

After Raj and Uddhav, it’s Aaditya vs Amit in Thackeray clan in Maharashtra

The rivalry between Raj and Uddhav was part of the state’s political grapevine when the former was with the Sena, and out in the open when he walked to form the MNS on March 9, 2006.

Published: 10th March 2020 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray (C) during the 14th Foundation Day celebration of his Party in Vashi in Navi Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Monday formed a ‘shadow cabinet’ in the state and gave the ‘tourism portfolio’ to chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit, in the process pitting him against state Tourism Minister and cousin Aaditya Thackeray. Amit’s name was announced for shadow tourism minister, and ‘law and judiciary minister.’ On Monday, the MNS also celebrated its 14th Foundation Day.

“Election is part of politics. We have decided to work harder for the development of the people. To be a more responsible Opposition leader, I have decided to form the shadow cabinet that will find out loopholes in government decisions and policies. If the government is doing good work, then it is our duty to praise the government as well,” MNS chief Raj Thackeray told his party workers in Navi Mumbai.

Thackeray said that in Delhi elections, the Congress did not get a single seat.

“MNS fought the recent state elections and won that one seat. Ups and downs are part of politics. It will not dampen our morale and spirit of party workers. We will accept the defeat and will contest the next elections with more planning and determination. I am very happy and fortunate that my workers never left me alone even during crisis period. They stood with the party and its decisions.

They really worked hard to expand the party base in last 14 years,” Thackeray said.

The rivalry between Raj and Uddhav was part of the state’s political grapevine when the former was with the Sena, and out in the open when he walked to form the MNS on March 9, 2006.

The shadow cabinet, a legacy of British parliamentary politics, comprises a team of senior spokespeople chosen by the leader of the Opposition to mirror the Cabinet. 

Each member of the shadow cabinet is appointed to lead on a specific policy area and to challenge their counterpart in the Cabinet. In this way, the official opposition seeks to present itself as an alternative government-in-waiting.

Probable shadow cabinet list

  •     Bala Nandgaonkar: Home,     Law And Judiciary
  •     Anil Shidore: Marathi language, cultural department
  •     Nitin Sardesai: Finance and Housing
  •     Shirish Sawant: Energy
  •     Jayprakash Baviskar: Rural Development
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raj Thackeray Aaditya Thackeray Maharashtra Navnirman Sena
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp