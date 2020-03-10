Home Nation

BJP not interested in toppling Kamal Nath government: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on MP crisis

However, former minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra said it seems the Kamal Nath government is falling.

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Hours after the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into a crisis on Monday late night, senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said his party was not interested in toppling the government and termed the developments as the "internal matter" of the ruling party.

As former chief minister Chouhan arrived this morning in Bhopal for the BJP legislature meeting, which will be held in evening, he was welcomed by upbeat leaders and workers of the saffron party.

"Wishing Happy Holi to the people of Madhya Pradesh," Chouhan said.

When asked about the ongoing political developments in the state, Chouhan said it is an internal matter of the Congress party.

Earlier in a tweet, Chouhan said, "This is the Congress' internal matter and I would not like to comment on it. We had said on the first day that we are not interested in bringing down the government".

However, former minister and senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra, who was accompanying Chouhan, said the resignation of 20 ministers is an indication that something is wrong in the Congress.

"I don't think this government is going to survive. It seems the Nath government is falling," he said.

The state government was pushed to the brink on Monday as a sulking Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 17 MLAs, virtually revolted prompting Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call a late-night cabinet meeting where around 20 ministers resigned reposing faith in his leadership.

Nath had alleged that the BJP was adopting immoral ways to "destabilise" his government and vowed not to let it happen.

Meanwhile, Chouhan paid tributes to former Union minister and Congress leader late Madhavrao Scindia on his birth anniversary.

Madhavrao was the father of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is said to be at the centre at the current political drama in Madhya Pradesh.

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh also paid tributes to Madhavrao Scindia through his tweet.

While the BJP has called its legislature party meeting at 7 pm, the Congress will hold a similar meeting at 5 pm at the residence of the chief minister.

Comments





Videos
Gallery
