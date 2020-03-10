Home Nation

BJP to focus on fresh faces for Rajya Sabha elections, looking to cash on Congress' infighting

With the BJP chasing additional seat from Madhya Pradesh apart from one of its own, more than a dozen Congress MLAs are said to be in touch with the saffron outfit.

Published: 10th March 2020 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) is likely to meet soon for finalising candidates for 55 seats in the Rajya Sabha elections with the saffron outfit trying to field fresh faces for the Upper House of Parliament. 

As the ripple effects of the Rajya Sabha polls have put a question mark on the stability of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP is mulling to cash in on the Congress’ internal fight.

“The CEC of the BJP may meet within a couple of days. BJP chief J P Nadda will preside over the first CEC meeting after his election to the top party post. PM Narendra Modi will also attend the meeting, which will finalise the party candidates,” said a BJP functionary.

With the BJP chasing additional seat from Madhya Pradesh apart from one of its own, more than a dozen Congress MLAs are said to be in touch with the saffron outfit.

While the BJP is likely to field a tribal candidate, BJP vice-president Prabhat Jha and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargia are hoping to get the nod of the top brass for fighting for another Rajya Sabha seat.

Jha, who is Punjab in-charge for the party, is completing two terms in Rajya Sabha. He had earlier been the MP state unit chief of the party.

Vijayvargia, a key aide of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is currently in-charge for West Bengal. He is credited for scripting the BJP’s big inroads in Bengal in the 2019 general elections.

Among the key aides of Shah, BJP national general secretaries Anil Jain and Arun Singh, besides Anil Baluni and GVL Narsimha Rao have so far made to the Rajya Sabha.  

The BJP is looking at the RS elections as a test of the Congress’s strength in MP. It will also be fielding candidates for Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among others.

Despite losing MP, Rajasthan, Maharashtra,  and Chhattisgarh, the BJP may not be losing strength in the Upper House, and instead, gain from November polls for the Rajya Sabha from UP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Congress PM Modi JP Nadda Rajya Sabha Elections 2020 Rajya Sabha Polls 2020 Rajya Sabha Elections Rajya Sabha Polls
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp