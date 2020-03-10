CBI’s project for technology vertical facing bottlenecks; panel seeks action

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: CBI’s prestigious project Centralised Technology Vertical (CTV), aimed to help the agency crack cases involving digital forensic analysis, is facing bottlenecks, a parliamentary standing committee on Home Affairs has said. It has asked the probe agency and the Union Home ministry to “introspect and identify the bottlenecks” to get it running.

Last September, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh had said the CTV, being set up at a cost of Rs 99 crore, would be operational in 2020.

The CTV is a state-of-the-art technology centre aimed at building in-house capacity for supporting specialised crime investigations dealing with digital forensic analysis, forensic accounting and fraud analytics.

It is envisaged to be equipped with forensic expertise along with the right set of tools for analysing the data to identify “patterns, trails, frauds, discrepancies etc.”, and provide support to the investigations of complex cases.

The parliamentary panel headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma said the CTV with “right set of advanced tools and trained manpower” can become a “shared resource” for all complex investigations across the agency.

Besides the CTV project, the panel has also found that the International Centre of Excellence in Forensic Science and International Centre of Excellence in Investigation, which were announced long back, are still under examination.

The committee asked the government to “take necessary measures to ensure timely implementation of the projects”.

It observed that the number of specialised crimes, including economic offences and financial crimes, probed by the CBI are increasing over the years. The CBI also investigates cases of large value bank frauds.

