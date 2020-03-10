Home Nation

Coronavirus: 51 samples test negative in Gujarat; 2,200 screened

No person in Gujarat has so far tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which broke out in Wuhan in China in December and has since spread worldwide.

Published: 10th March 2020 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The samples of 51 people tested for novel coronavirus in Gujarat have returned negative, while the report of one person was awaited, a senior health official said on Tuesday.

"The samples of 51 of 52 people tested for coronavirus have returned negative. One person's report is awaited. So far, we have screened 2,231 travellers who arrived at the airports in Ahmedabad and Surat. Another 1,024 people are under observation in their homes," said Commissioner of Health Jai Prakash Shivahare.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON COVID-19 HERE

He said samples were currently being tested in two laboratories in BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad and MP Shah Medical College in Surat.

"We have planned to start such testing labs at Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot once we get approval from the Centre.

Till now, we have trained over 2,400 medical officers and 14,000 para medical staff on steps to be taken in case of an outbreak," Shivahare said.

The state has kept 572 beds and 204 ventilators to tackle any emergency situation, the health commissioner added.

