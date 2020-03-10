Garage gutted in major fire in Patna

By Express News Service

PATNA: In a major fire on the day of holi, three vehicles besides other mechanical tools and materials worth Rs 50 lakhs were reduced to ash in a Patna-based motor garage.

The incident took place near the Maurya lok around 8 am when the entire city was abuzz with holi fervour and fun.

It rook more than a hour for three fire fighting teams to douse the flame .

Petrol and chemicals besides other parts of vehicles and SUVs added fuel to the fire which rose to an alarming size.

Local police alert on the day of holi, swung into action along with fire personnel and played an efficient role in controlling the flame from spreading to other adjoining establishments

Sources suspect a short circuit might be the cause of the fire.