History repeats itself after 53 years in Madhya Pradesh after Scindia resigns from Congress

Published: 10th March 2020 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is likely to be toppled once again as history repeats after 53 years in the state.

In 1967, Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia resigned from the Congress and contested the Lok Sabha elections as an Independent candidate. Now in 2020, her grandson Jyotiraditya Scindia has resigned from the party and is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Sources said the BJP is likely to send him to Rajya Sabha also.

In 1967, the Congress won a majority and D.P. Mishra was made the Chief Minister but soon after 36 Congress MLAs expressed their allegiance to Vijaya Raje Scindia and joined the opposition which forced Mishra to resign.

Now, the same story is being repeated as 20 MLAs of the Jyotiraditya Scindia camp have resigned from the Kamal Nath government and as soon as their resignation is accepted, the Kamal Nath government will loose the majority.

The BJP will bring a no confidence motion in such a situation and the Kamal Nath government might be ousted from the power.

Rajmata Scindia was angry with the then CM Mishra over a student movement in Gwalior in 1967, following which she left the Congress. She contested the Lok Sabha elections from Guna seat and won as an Independent candidate.

After leaving the Congress, she joined the Jana Sangh and later became a founding member of the BJP.

