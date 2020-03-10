Home Nation

It takes courage to resign from a legacy: Jyotiraditya Scindia's son

Mahanaryaman Scindia backed his father's 'courageous' decision of his father and promised to make impactful change in Madhya Pradesh and India.

Published: 10th March 2020 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Mahanaryaman Scindia (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHi: Hours after senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia decided to quit the party, his son Mahanaryaman Scindia backed his father's "courageous" decision of his father and promised to make impactful change in Madhya Pradesh and India.

READ HERE: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath

Scindia's 24-year old son Mahanaryaman took to Twitter and wrote: "I am proud of my father for taking a stand for himself. It takes courage to to resign from a legacy. History can speak for itself when I say my family has never been power hungry. As promised we will make an impactful change in India and Madhya Pradesh wherever our future lies."

Scindia resigned from Congress after 18 years. Before parting ways with the party, Scindia met Home Minister Amit Shah, who drove him to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence and their meeting lasted for over an hour.

After the meeting, Scindia released his resignation letter to interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

TAGS
Mahanaryaman Scindia Jyotiraditya Scindia Madhya Pradesh Congress MPCC Madhya Pradesh political crisis Madhya Pradesh Operation Lotus
