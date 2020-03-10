Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Manoj Choudhary becomes 22nd MLA to resign from Congress

The 22nd MLA to resign is Manoj Choudhary from Hatpipalya (Dewas district). Like others who have resigned, he too is a supporter of Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Published: 10th March 2020 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh MLA Manoj Choudhary

Madhya Pradesh MLA Manoj Choudhary (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The number of Congress MLAs who have resigned from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly rose to 22 on Tuesday afternoon with the resignation of one more legislator, sources said.

MLA from Hatpipalya (Dewas district) Manoj Choudhary has resigned, they said.

Like others who have resigned, he too is a supporter of Jyotiraditya Scindia.

ALSO READ: Jyotiraditya Scindia set to join BJP, likely to get Central Ministry

In a major setback to the Congress, Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on.

Besides Choudhary, others who have resigned so far include ministers Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Dr Prabhuram Choudhry, Imarti Devi, Pradyumna Singh Tomar and Mahendra Singh Sisodia, and MLAs Hardeep Singh Dang, Rajyavardhan Singh, Brajendra Singh Yadav, Jaspal Jajji, Suresh Dhakad, Jaswant Jatav, Raksha Santram Sironia, Munnalal Goyal, Ranveer Singh Jatav, OPS Bhadoria, Kamlesh Jatav, Giriraj Dandotiya, Raghuraj Kansana, Aidalsingh Kansana and Biasahulal Singh.

Several office-bearers of state and district units of Congress who owe allegiance to Scindia have also resigned from the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MP political crisis Jyotiraditya Scindia Madhya Pradesh MLAs Madhya Pradesh political crisis
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What does the MP crisis tell us about Congress and BJP?
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP after serving Congress for almost two decades
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp