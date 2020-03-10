MP political crisis: CM Kamal Nath writes to Governor for removal of six ministers from cabinet

By PTI

BHOPAL: Amid a political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday wrote to state Governor Lalji Tandon seeking immediate removal of six ministers who belonged to the camp of expelled leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

ALSO READ | Time to move on: Scindia, 19 Congress MLAs quit party in Madhya Pradesh

The copy of the letter, shared by a state Congress spokesman, mentioned the names of Imarati Devi, Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, Pradyumn Singh Tomar and Prabhuram Chaudhari.

Scindia, who had been a part of the Congress fold since the last 18 years, tendered his resignation to the party by writing to interim party chief Sonia Gandhi, earlier today.

As per sources, the former Union Minister is likely to join BJP at 6 pm today.

The buzz in political circles is that after joining the BJP, Scindia will to to Bhopal on Wednesday and file his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha election as candidate of the saffron party.

The last date for filing nomination papers is March 13.

(With Online Desk inputs)