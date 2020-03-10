Home Nation

MP political crisis: Quit Congress as I was neglected, not under pressure, says MLA Bisahulal Singh

Notably, Bisahulal Singh had remained 'untraceable' for at least five days among other legislators of the Congress. He returned to Bhopal on Sunday from Bengaluru and met Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Madhya Pradesh tribal leader and MLA Bisahulal Singh

Madhya Pradesh tribal leader and MLA Bisahulal Singh (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Tribal leader Bisahulal Singh, one of the 19 MLAs of the Congress who have sent their resignations to Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, on Tuesday said he was feeling neglected in the ruling party.

Speaking to reporters, the senior-most legislator in the party said he was not under any pressure to quit.

"I have resigned from the Congress party because despite being senior-most MLA, I was feeling neglected. I have not resigned from the party under any pressure," he told reporters flanked by senior BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Yashodhara Raje Scindia, aunt of Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Notably, Bisahulal Singh had remained 'untraceable' for at least five days among other legislators of the Congress.

He returned to Bhopal on Sunday from Bengaluru and met Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The 15-month-old Kamal Nath government is virtually tottering on the brink of collapse with 20 MLAs, most of them loyal to expelled party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, sending their resignation letters to Raj Bhavan in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

In Delhi, Scindia resigned from the Congress amid speculations that he might join hands with the BJP to toppled the Kamal Nath government.

Scindia was subsequently expelled from the Congress by party president Sonia Gandhi.

