Nitish may find a new rival in JD(U) leader Binod Choudhary’s daughter

PATNA: In what could give Bihar chief minister a new headache, Pushpam Priya Choudhary, daughter of a former JD-U MLC Dr. Binod Choudhary has marked her entry into Bihar politics all the way from London.

The posters with her photograph with catchy punch lines were put up across the posh areas of Patna on Monday. She had created a political stir on Sunday by featuring in full-page advertisements, in almost all dailies to announce her entrance in Bihar’s politics as an alternative to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Interestingly, she has floated a new political party as ‘Plurals’ with a punchline of wherein “everyone governs”.

As per her details shared on her Twitter account, she is Master of Public Administration from the London School of Economics and Political Science and MA in Development Studies from the University of Sussex.

Calling upon the people through the advertisements, she said, “You focus on climbing the ladder and let us deal with the snakes.”

But JD-U senior leader Ashok Kumar Choudhary on Monday mocked the entry of Pushapam Priya Choudhary stating that emergence of such faces before or during the polls is not a new thing in politics.

“You can understand how intelligent she would from a fact that she had projected herself directly as CM candidate for 2020 without any political base in Bihar,” he said.

Choudhary’s party calls for ‘love Bihar, hate politics’

She stated that Bihar deserves better, and better is possible. She has vehemently called upon the people to “Love Bihar, hate politics”