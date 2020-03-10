Home Nation

Patna youths celebrate Holi with a difference, bring colours and smiles to slum kids

Associated with the Helping Hands Friends Charitable Trust of Patna, the youths reached two slum settlements in the city and celebrated Holi with dozens of children from poor families

Published: 10th March 2020 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Youths from the Helping Hands Friends Charitable Trust celebrate Holi with kids at a slum settlement in Patna (Photo | Express)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: On a day when most people limit their celebration of the festival of colours to family members and close friends, a group of college and university students in Patna chose to play Holi with children from slum settlements.

Associated with the Helping Hands Friends Charitable Trust of Patna, the dozen youths, led by Utkarash Raj, reached the slum settlements at Boring Road and Aashiyana Nagar on Tuesday and celebrated Holi with dozens of children of poor families.

Utkarash Raj said sweets, colours and snacks were bought by them from their pockets and distributed among the children as a token of love and blessings.

Gaurav Kumar, Abhishek Kumar, Annu Priya, Sanjay Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Nirbhay Sharma and Divya said that a divine festive cheer prevailed on the faces of the children when the group started celebrating Holi with them. They sang, danced and applied gulal on the foreheads of each of those from the group who went there to celebrate Holi.

Nikku, 11, of the Boring Road slum pocket was overwhelmed by the gesture and said, "Bhaiya aur didi log bahut pyar ke sath holi khelaya and mithai khilaya" (Brothers and sisters made us play Holi with love and gave us sweets to eat).

Upon seeing the Patna youths, almost all belonging to good families, reached the slums, many onlookers gathered to watch the celebration.

"This is what our society and youths need to be doing. Stay blessed!" said an elderly man.

Anamika Singh, Sonal Singh and Saumya, all associated with this group of youths, said many of them also run free tutorial classes in the evening for children of slums and extremely poor families.

Impressed by their efforts to render social service, Anjani Kumar, a senior police officer, said the youths deserve kudos for helping to work towards a better society in which illiteracy and poverty do not hamper the growth of talented kids.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Holi Patna Slum kids Helping Hands Friends Charitable Trust
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp