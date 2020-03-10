Home Nation

Raipur diary

An integrated state-of-the-art medical diagnostic laboratory ‘Hamar Lab’ has been set up first time at a government hospital in Raipur.

Published: 10th March 2020 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

State-of-the-art clinical lab
An integrated state-of-the-art medical diagnostic laboratory ‘Hamar Lab’ has been set up first time at a government hospital in Raipur. “The modern lab will cater to requirement of the entire Raipur district in collecting clinical specimens and dispatching them to the health centres, much to the convenience of the common people. It is equipped to carry out over 100 diagnostic tests,” said Priyanka Shukla, mission director of National Health Mission.  Lab technicians have been professionally trained at AIIMS.  

Agassi keen on quality English education
Andre Agassi Foundation, which advocates for resources and accountability in public schools, is looking forward to transform quality of English education in the government schools. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met the officials of Square Panda and Andre Agassi Foundation during his recent US trip on the personal request of former world number 1 tennis player Andre Agassi, who is known for his philanthropic work. The meeting deliberated on the highly successful method of teaching English to the government school students. Under the recent pilot project in Dhamtari, organisers had successfully demonstrated ways to make primary school children of vernacular medium read and write English in just nine months.
 

‘AmiSpark’ enriches talent of students
AmiSpark 2020 — the inter-institutional techno-cultural colourful event organised at the Raipur-based Amity University — hosted various innovative programmes intended to bring out talents among the student community and youngsters. The festival showcased the diversity on performance through singing, dancing, fashion show, architecture exhibitions and Kavyavani  — a poetry competition among the students. Photographic contest ‘Capture Your Campus’, quiz event ‘Tickle Your Brain’ along with knowledge and sporting activities were also part of the event.

‘Shield workforce from recession’
Given crisis of unemployment, there is a greater need to ensure availability of employment for the youths in accordance to their capacity and skill. So, the scope of work should be evolved keeping in perspective the ‘jobs gap’ based on appropriate field of interest and potential of the youths without any discrimination on caste, sex or economic status, said FICCI state  chairman Pradeep Tandon, who is also executive president of JSPL. He suggested the Rotary Club to chalk out plans from vocational training to re-skilling youths on jobs, specially required for domestic demands and other spheres.

Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh ejaz@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp