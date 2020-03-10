Raipur diary

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

State-of-the-art clinical lab

An integrated state-of-the-art medical diagnostic laboratory ‘Hamar Lab’ has been set up first time at a government hospital in Raipur. “The modern lab will cater to requirement of the entire Raipur district in collecting clinical specimens and dispatching them to the health centres, much to the convenience of the common people. It is equipped to carry out over 100 diagnostic tests,” said Priyanka Shukla, mission director of National Health Mission. Lab technicians have been professionally trained at AIIMS.

Agassi keen on quality English education

Andre Agassi Foundation, which advocates for resources and accountability in public schools, is looking forward to transform quality of English education in the government schools. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met the officials of Square Panda and Andre Agassi Foundation during his recent US trip on the personal request of former world number 1 tennis player Andre Agassi, who is known for his philanthropic work. The meeting deliberated on the highly successful method of teaching English to the government school students. Under the recent pilot project in Dhamtari, organisers had successfully demonstrated ways to make primary school children of vernacular medium read and write English in just nine months.



‘AmiSpark’ enriches talent of students

AmiSpark 2020 — the inter-institutional techno-cultural colourful event organised at the Raipur-based Amity University — hosted various innovative programmes intended to bring out talents among the student community and youngsters. The festival showcased the diversity on performance through singing, dancing, fashion show, architecture exhibitions and Kavyavani — a poetry competition among the students. Photographic contest ‘Capture Your Campus’, quiz event ‘Tickle Your Brain’ along with knowledge and sporting activities were also part of the event.

‘Shield workforce from recession’

Given crisis of unemployment, there is a greater need to ensure availability of employment for the youths in accordance to their capacity and skill. So, the scope of work should be evolved keeping in perspective the ‘jobs gap’ based on appropriate field of interest and potential of the youths without any discrimination on caste, sex or economic status, said FICCI state chairman Pradeep Tandon, who is also executive president of JSPL. He suggested the Rotary Club to chalk out plans from vocational training to re-skilling youths on jobs, specially required for domestic demands and other spheres.

