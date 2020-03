By PTI

THANE: Two people were arrested on Tuesday for demanding money from a bus conductor friend for Holi and then assaulting him when he refused, Thane police said.

The incident happened in Gandhinagar locality, an Chitrasar police official said.

"Someshwar Paphal and Pankaj Ingle demanded money from bus conductor Arvind Giri. When he refused, Paphal bit his ear, severing a part of it, while the other assaulted him. Both were arrested," he added.