SC comes to the rescue of inter-caste couple, asks three states to provide security

A vacation bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and Surya Kant noted that the couple have registered their marriage and apprehend that there is a serious threat to them from family members.

Published: 10th March 2020 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: Coming to the rescue of a newly married inter caste couple, the Supreme Court on Monday granted them protection from any coercive action and directed the police of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to provide them adequate security due to the alleged threat to their lives from their family members.

The couple, who married on February 28 as per Hindu rites and rituals, claimed that they apprehend a threat to their life from their family members and coercive action from the police of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

A vacation bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and Surya Kant noted that the couple have registered their marriage and apprehend that there is a serious threat to them from family members.

During a brief hearing, senior advocate Manan Mishra, appearing for the couple, said that protection should be granted to them as they apprehend danger to their life due to the marriage.

The plea said that the couple apprehends coercive action by police of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, adding they were residing at New Delhi and wanted protection from Delhi Police.

The couple said that in view of the threats from family members of the petitioners especially from the family of the girl, a complaint was lodged in Jyoti Nagar Police station for safety and protection of the couple.

