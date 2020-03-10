Home Nation

UP: CM Yogi Adityanath dials Akhilesh Yadav, asks latter to rein in his workers

The CM expressed his concern over the showing of the black flag to PM Narendra Modi by SP workers during his recent visit to Chitrakoot and called it a security breach. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a pro-CAA rally in Kanpur Wednesday Jan. 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In an unexpected move, UP CM Yogi Adityanath spoke to former UP CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asking him to restrain his party workers.

Notably, when PM Modi had come to Chitrakoot to lay foundation stone of Bundelkhand Expressway on February 29, he was shown black flag by SP workers.

They were overpowered by the Special  Protection Group (SPG) guarding the PM and were handed over to police.

The CM asked Akhilesh to rein in his cadre as they could be in for ‘strictest action’ by the SPG if it was repeated in future.

On the other, the SP chief believably assured Yogi Adityanath that he would send the message in this regard down the line. He also claimed that he had never ordered his party men to disrupt any of the PM’s programmes ever.

Akhilesh though claimed that his party reserved the right to peaceful protest.

The sources also claimed that Yadav too allegedly raised the issue of disruption during his rally in Kannauj by a saffronites who shouted Jai Shree Ram. However, they were arrested on the spot.

