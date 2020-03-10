You'll get to see Kamal Nath's masterstroke, says Madhya Pradesh Congress leader
Congress leader PC Sharma is confident that a new thing will come up and MP government will survive the current political crisis.
Published: 10th March 2020 07:55 PM | Last Updated: 10th March 2020 07:56 PM | A+A A-
BHOPAL: Exuding confidence that the Congress party-led Madhya Pradesh government will survive the latest political crisis, the party leader PC Sharma said that people will get to see Kamal Nath's masterstroke.
"Certainly a new thing will come up. You will get to see Kamal Nath's masterstroke," Sharma said when asked if they have the numbers to retain the government in the state.
Twenty-two Congress MLAs have resigned from the party following the resignation of Scindia. This makes the Congress government way below the half-way mark required to prove majority in the house.