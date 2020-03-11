Both Houses of Parliament adjourned till afternoon amid uproar by Opposition

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were on Wednesday again adjourned for an hour till 1:30 pm as some Congress members sought to know when the expulsion of seven party MPs will be revoked.

As soon as the House convened, Rajendra Agarwal, who was the presiding officer, informed the House that the Lok Sabha speaker has not approved the adjournment notices given by various opposition members.

Earlier the House was adjourned till 12.30 pm as Congress members raised slogans demanding revocation of the expulsion of its seven MPs.

Congress members had trooped inside the Well raising slogans with the demand to rescind last week's expulsion order of seven of its members.

They were also joined by the DMK and Left MPs.

On Thursday last, seven Congress members were suspended for the rest of the ongoing Budget Session for unruly behaviour.

Ruckus in Rajya Sabha too

Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Wednesday adjourned till 2 pm after opposition parties raised the issue of communal violence in Delhi and the government ban on two Malayalam news channels for their coverage of the riots.

While Left parties raised the issue of the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry imposing a 48-hour telecast ban on Asianet News and Media One TV, the TMC raised the issue of recent communal violence in the national capital.

Some Congress members raised the political happenings in Madhya Pradesh where the party's government is facing a crisis after Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation from the Congress.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the notice given by the Leader of the Opposition and other MPs over the need to provide relief to violence-affected people of Delhi and instituting an inquiry commission, will be discussed in the House on Thursday morning.

But opposition MPs including those from the Congress continued to raise the issue.

Binoy Viswam of the CPI raised the issue of last week's ban of news channels for their coverage of the Delhi violence.

Naidu said the ban has been lifted.

The order banning Media One had said it was "critical of the Delhi Police and RSS".

As some Congress members raised the happenings in Madhya Pradesh, Naidu said he would be forced to name the MPs if they defied the chair.

An MP named by the Chair has to withdraw from the proceedings of the House for the remaining part of the day.

Naidu, however, said names of Congress MPs will go into records to say that they tried to disturb the House.

Shortly thereafter, he adjourned proceedings till 2 pm.

Anurag Thakur faces opposition attack in Rajya Sabha

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who had allegedly made provocative speeches in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly polls, was on Wednesday booed by opposition members in Rajya Sabha when he rose to present a listed paper.

When Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu called Thakur to present the second supplementary demands for grants for 2019-20 in place of his senior colleague and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, opposition benches started booing him.

Thakur, who is the Minister of State for Finance, continued to present the demands, which had been presented in Lok Sabha last week.

As opposition created uproar, some in treasury benches hit back with the jibe of the Congress losing power in Madhya Pradesh.

This riled some Congress members who accused the BJP of engineering defections.

Naidu ordered that nothing would go on record.

But when some Congress member continued to raise the matter, Naidu warned he would name members.

Any member named by the Chair has to withdraw from proceedings of the House for the remainder of the day.